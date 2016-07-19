版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-The Toro Company elects Richard Olson as CEO

July 19 Toro Co

* Elected Richard M. Olson to position of president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2016

* Current chairman and chief executive officer, Michael J. Hoffman, will continue to serve as chairman of board

* The Toro Company elects Richard M. Olson chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

