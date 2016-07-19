版本:
BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.20

July 19 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA $200 to $218 million

* Blackhawk announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $391.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $2.47 to $2.66

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $966.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beginning Q3, will revise presentation of 2 non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

