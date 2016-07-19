BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.20

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted EBITDA $200 to $218 million
* Blackhawk announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $391.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $2.47 to $2.66
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating revenues $906 million to $957 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $966.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beginning Q3, will revise presentation of 2 non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.