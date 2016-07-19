BRIEF-Renasant Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.54

July 19 Renasant Corp :

* Says net interest income was $77.16 million for q2 of 2016, as compared to approximately $51.61 million for q2 of 2015

* Renasant Corp says allowance for loan losses totaled $44.10 million at June 30, 2016, as compared to $41.89 million as of June 30, 2015

* Renasant Corporation announces record $22.9 million in 2016 second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin was 4.29% for q2 of 2016, as compared to 4.17% for q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)