BRIEF-NRG Energy upsizes and prices senior notes offering

July 19 Nrg Energy Inc :

* Priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2027

* Has priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of notes, an increase of $250 million over amount previously announced

* NRG Energy Inc upsizes and prices senior notes offering

* New notes mature on January 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

