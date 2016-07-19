BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners Q2 EPS $0.75 excluding items

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :
* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased to $75.0 million, compared to $73.9 million for q1 of 2016
* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share to be paid on aug. 26, 2016
* Anticipate improvement in future performance of non-prime consumer auto portfolio going forward
* Pnfp reports diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for 2q 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 revenue $107.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle financial partners inc says board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share
* Qtrly Shr Excluding Merger-Related charges, $0.75
* Q2 revenue view $104.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.