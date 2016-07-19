版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Servotronics appoints financial executive to board of directors

July 19 Servotronics Inc :

* Servotronics Inc appoints experienced financial executive to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

