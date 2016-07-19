BRIEF-Touchstone provides credit facility update

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Touchstone Exploration Inc :
* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement
* Touchstone exploration inc says currently there is no balance drawn on credit facility
* In event that prepayment occurs or east brighton letter of credit is cancelled, borrowing base to be reduced by an equal amount
* Touchstone provides credit facility update
* Amendment cured company's june 2016 monthly production covenant breach
* Amendment extended prepayment due on july 15, 2016 to august 31, 2016 if east brighton letter of credit remain outstanding
* Upon anticipated closing of east brighton disposition, co, lender to assess credit facility to include base redetermination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.