BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast to acquire Greater Media

LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc :
* Under terms of agreement, greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $100 million in cash
* Beasley will refinance approximately $80 million of debt of greater media.
* In connection with acquisition, beasley will initially acquire 21 radio stations in seven markets including four new markets
* Beasley intends to divest certain radio stations in charlotte, nc to obtain fcc approval of proposed transaction
* Greater media shareholders are expected to receive approximately $25 million in shares of company's class a common stock
* Beasley broadcast group inc says transaction increases broadcast portfolio by approximately 40%
* Beasley shareholders,greater media shareholders to hold approximately 81% and 19%, respectively, of beasley's outstanding shares
* Rockdale partners is acting as financial advisor to greater media and debevoise & plimpton llp is acting as its legal counsel
* Beasley broadcast group to acquire greater media, inc.
* Beasley broadcast group inc says intends to fund acquisition through borrowings under a new credit facility
* Shareholders of greater media will receive net cash proceeds from sale of its tower assets, estimated to be about $20 million
* Beasley broadcast group inc says RBC capital markets and u.s. Bank have provided committed financing in support of acquisition
* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of directors of both beasley and greater medi
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to beasley's operating results immediately upon closing
* Greater media shareholders will have right to appoint 1 member to beasley board which will expand size of board to nine members
* Beasley will initially also acquire three markets where company has existing operations
* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to beasley broadcast group and Latham & Watkins Llp is acting as legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.