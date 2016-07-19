版本:
BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.32 excluding items

July 19 First Midwest Bancorp Inc :

* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $81.9 million versus $72.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

