2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces 5 pct equity investment in Gryphon Minerals

July 19 Teranga Gold Corp :

* As a result of placement, Teranga owns approximately 5 percent of Gryphon's issued shares

* Teranga Gold announces 5% equity investment in Gryphon Minerals

* Subscribed for 21.2 million ordinary shares of Gryphon for total consideration of approximately a $4.4 million (US$3.4 million)

* Placement price of a $0.206 per Gryphon share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

