BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions Q2 loss per share $0.10

July 19 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Expect to see improvement in financial performance for second half of 2016 compared to first half of year

* Helix reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $107.3 million versus $166 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

