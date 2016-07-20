版本:
BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics announces initial public offering of 5 mln common shares

July 19 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Says initial public offering of 5 million common shares priced at $15 per share

* Audentes therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says shares are expected to begin trading on nasdaq global market on July 20, 2016 under symbol "bold"

