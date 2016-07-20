版本:
BRIEF-Tesla Exploration says credit facility agreement has been extended to July 20

July 19 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Received notification that current agreement has been extended to july 20, 2016

* Tesla provides update to credit facility negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

