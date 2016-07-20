BRIEF-Marlin Gold entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Klondike Strike

July 20 Marlin Gold Announces Bought Deal Private Placement And Concurrent Non

* Net proceeds to be used to advance drilling and development of commonwealth silver, gold project and for general corporate purposes

* Brokered private placement to controlling shareholders to advance commonwealth silver and gold district

* Agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 2 million common shares at price of $0.50 per offered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)