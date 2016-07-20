BRIEF-Marlin Gold entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Klondike Strike

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Marlin Gold Announces Bought Deal Private Placement And Concurrent Non
* Net proceeds to be used to advance drilling and development of commonwealth silver, gold project and for general corporate purposes
* Brokered private placement to controlling shareholders to advance commonwealth silver and gold district
* Agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 2 million common shares at price of $0.50 per offered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.