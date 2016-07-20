BRIEF-Santacruz silver reports second quarter 2016 production results

July 20 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

* Santacruz silver reports second quarter 2016 production results

* Rosario mine silver equivalent produced of 271,985 ounces in q2, down 6.4% from q1 2016

Experienced some equipment issues that were resolved by quarter's end, resulting in a slight production reduction