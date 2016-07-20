版本:
BRIEF-Signature Bank Q2 earnings per share $1.90

July 20 Signature Bank :

* Signature Bank reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for 2016 Q2 was $281.6 million, an increase of $45.3 million, or 19.2 percent

* Net interest margin for 2016 Q2 was 3.18 percent versus 3.27 percent reported in same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

