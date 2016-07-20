BRIEF-Polaris Industries posts Q2 earnings of $1.09/share

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Polaris Industries Inc:
* Polaris reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy2016 earnings per share $6.00 to $6.30
* Sees fy2016 sales down 2 percent
* Q2 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion
* Motorcycle sales increased 23% during quarter
* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016 earnings to $6.00 to $6.30 per diluted share
* Lowering and narrowing guidance range for full year 2016 total company sales in range of down 2% to flat for full year 2016.
* Sees 2016 global adjacent market sales up mid-teens percent
* Sees 2016 ORV/Snowmobile sales down mid-single digits percent; sees 2016 motorcycle sales up double-digits percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.26, revenue view $4.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.