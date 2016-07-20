BRIEF-TE Connectivity posts Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.08/share

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Te Connectivity Ltd:
* TE Connectivity posts fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.19
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.19 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23
* Sees fy2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.13 to $5.19
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.10 to $1.16
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion
* Sees fy2016 sales up 11 percent
* Sees fy2016 sales $12.15 billion to $12.35 billion
* Q3 sales $3.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.13 billion
* For full year, reiterating adjusted EPS guidance
* For Q4, expect adjusted EPS of $1.17 to $1.23 on sales of $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TE Connectivity Ltd qtrly total company orders were $2.9 billion, up seven percent sequentially, excluding subcom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.