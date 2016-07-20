版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Medidata solutions report Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

July 20 Medidata Solutions Inc :

* Says reiterates full-year 2016 total revenue and profitability guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $460.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted subscription backlog for remainder of year as of june 30, 2016 was $189 million, an increase of $28 million

* Medidata reports record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $114.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.4 million

* Medidata reports record second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

