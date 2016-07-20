BRIEF-BankUnited Q2 earnings per share $0.52

July 20 BankUnited Inc :

* Says net interest income increased by $33.3 million to $214.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% compared to 3.95% last year

* Bankunited Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

