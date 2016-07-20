版本:
BRIEF-Tallgrass solicits commitments for crude transportation from Colorado to Oklahoma

July 20 Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline LLC:

* Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline announces open season to transport light crude from Colorado to Oklahoma

* Pony express expects open season to end on Aug. 31, 2016

* Light crude petroleum, also known as condensate, will be batched as fourth common quality stream on pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

