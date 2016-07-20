BRIEF-Halliburton Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Halliburton Co :
* Halliburton announces second quarter 2016 results
* Completion and production (C&P) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $2.1 billion, a decrease of $210 million, or 9%, from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $3.84 billion, down 9 percent
* In eastern hemisphere, still seeing modest headwinds around pricing and activity
* Expect to see a modest uptick in rig count during second half of year in North America market
* "we believe North America market has turned"
* Recorded company-wide impairments and other charges in Q2 of 2016 of approximately $423 million, pre-tax
* During coming recovery, "plan to scale up our integrated delivery platform by addressing our product line building blocks one at a time"
* Halliburton announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $3.73 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "our activity outlook has not changed and our strategy is working."
* Q2 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Drilling and evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $153 million, or 8%, from Q1 of 2016
* "have been successful in winning market share during downturn" in the eastern hemisphere
* Aggregate impact of Q2 items is $3.1 billion, after-tax, or $3.59 per diluted share
* $423 million, pre-tax charge in quarter related to severance costs and asset impairments as company continued to right-size its cost structure
* Included in $423 million charge was fair market value adjustment, related to financing agreement co executed with customer in Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.