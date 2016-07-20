BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Morgan Stanley :
* Morgan Stanley reports second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly dividend increased 33 percent to $0.20 per share; announced share repurchase of up to $3.5 billion through Q2 2017
* Quarterly compensation expense of $4.0 billion decreased from $4.4 billion a year ago
* Quarterly net revenues of $8.9 billion
* Quarterly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.1 billion decreased from $2.3 billion a year ago
* Quarterly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion decreased from $2.6 billion a year ago
* Quarterly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22.5 percent versus 23 percent last year
* Quarterly fixed income & commodities sales and trading net revenues of $1.3 billion were consistent with prior year period
* Investment management reported assets under management at Q2-end $406 billion versus $405 billion at Q1 end
* Quarterly wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $3.8 billion compared with $3.9 billion a year ago
* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says "results this quarter reflect solid performance in an improved but still fragile environment"
* Annualized return on average common equity was 8.3 percent in current quarter
* Quarterly institutional securities net revenues were $4.6 billion
* Excluding DVA in prior year quarter, quarterly net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.79 per diluted share
* Q2 revenue view $8.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of June 30, tangible book value per share was $31.39 versus. $30.44 at Q1-end
* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says in midst of market uncertainty, "continued our focus on prudent risk management and judicious expense control"
* As of June 30, pro forma fully phased-in common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was about 15.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.