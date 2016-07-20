BRIEF-Lannett provides update on application for generic Fentanyl patch

July 20 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces receipt of FDA Acceptable for Filing letter for Fentanyl Patch ANDA

* Under agreement, Sparsha Pharma USA will manufacture product and Lannett will be responsible for distribution

* Strategic partner, Sparsha Pharma USA Inc, has received an acceptable for filing letter from FDA for Fentanyl Patch ANDA