2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Lannett provides update on application for generic Fentanyl patch

July 20 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces receipt of FDA Acceptable for Filing letter for Fentanyl Patch ANDA

* Under agreement, Sparsha Pharma USA will manufacture product and Lannett will be responsible for distribution

* Strategic partner, Sparsha Pharma USA Inc, has received an acceptable for filing letter from FDA for Fentanyl Patch ANDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

