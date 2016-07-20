版本:
BRIEF-Greenwood Hall Q3 revenue $2.155 million

July 20 Greenwood Hall Inc

* Q3 revenue $2.155 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

