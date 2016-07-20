BRIEF-St Jude Medical reports Q2 earnings per share $0.83

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 St. Jude Medical Inc
* Total crm sales were $395 million for q2 of 2016, an 8 percent decline compared with Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly international sales increased 10 percent as reported, or 7 percent on a comparable constant currency basis
* St. Jude medical reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 sales $1.562 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total cardiovascular sales were $319 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of 1 percent compared to prior year quarter
* Due to planned merger with Abbott, St. Jude Medical is withdrawing financial guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.