BRIEF-Serinus Energy says 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis

July 20 Serinus Energy Inc

* Says 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis

* Average corporate production for Q2 was approximately 1,217 boe/d (sen wi), representing a 45% decrease from 2,213 boe/d in Q1

* Company's focus remains on reducing costs wherever possible while maintaining existing production in Tunisia

* Examining several alternatives for funding development activities in both Romania and Tunisia