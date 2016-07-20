BRIEF-Paragon Commercial Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75

July 20 Paragon Commercial Corp

* Paragon Commercial Corporation reports 31% increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2016

* Net interest income increased by $1.1 million during Q2 of 2016 compared to Q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75