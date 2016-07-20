BRIEF-Northern Trust Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.09

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Northern Trust Corp
* Northern Trust Corporation reports second quarter net income of $260.7 million, earnings per common share of $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q2 return on average common equity was 12.2%, compared to 12.8% in prior year quarter and 11.4% in prior quarter
* Nonperforming loans and leases in current quarter were $152.2 million compared to $208.7 million in prior-year quarter
* Qtrly net interest income $306.6 million versus $257.6 million
* Total assets under management at Q2 end $906.2 billion versus. $900 billion at Q1 end
* Northern Trust Corp Q2 revenue on FTE basis, $1.32 billion versus $1.26 billion last year
* Assets under custody/administration totaled $8.12 trillion at June 30, 2016, up $189.5 billion, or 2%, from $7.93 trillion at March 31
* Advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio at Q2 end 11.5 percent versus. 11.6 percent at Q1 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.