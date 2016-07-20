BRIEF-Northern Trust Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.09

July 20 Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust Corporation reports second quarter net income of $260.7 million, earnings per common share of $1.09

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 return on average common equity was 12.2%, compared to 12.8% in prior year quarter and 11.4% in prior quarter

* Nonperforming loans and leases in current quarter were $152.2 million compared to $208.7 million in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly net interest income $306.6 million versus $257.6 million

* Total assets under management at Q2 end $906.2 billion versus. $900 billion at Q1 end

* Northern Trust Corp Q2 revenue on FTE basis, $1.32 billion versus $1.26 billion last year

* Assets under custody/administration totaled $8.12 trillion at June 30, 2016, up $189.5 billion, or 2%, from $7.93 trillion at March 31

* Advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio at Q2 end 11.5 percent versus. 11.6 percent at Q1 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)