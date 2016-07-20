BRIEF-Abbott reports Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Abbott Laboratories
* Q2 total diagnostics sales $1,226 million versus $1,177 million last year
* Q2 total vascular sales $ 782 million versus. $722 million last year
* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, emerging market sales would have increased 4.8% on reported basis, 12.4% on operational basis in Q2
* Abbott reports Second-Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.14 to $2.24 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.26 to $1.36 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.24 billion
* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,740 million versus. $1,717 million last year
* Q2 total pediatric sales $ 972 million versus. $968 million last year
* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, worldwide nutrition sales would have increased 3.3 percent on reported basis,6.2 percent on operational basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $20.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.