BRIEF-Abbott reports Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 total diagnostics sales $1,226 million versus $1,177 million last year

* Q2 total vascular sales $ 782 million versus. $722 million last year

* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, emerging market sales would have increased 4.8% on reported basis, 12.4% on operational basis in Q2

* Abbott reports Second-Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.14 to $2.24 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.26 to $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.24 billion

* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,740 million versus. $1,717 million last year

* Q2 total pediatric sales $ 972 million versus. $968 million last year

* Excluding impact of Venezuelan operations, worldwide nutrition sales would have increased 3.3 percent on reported basis,6.2 percent on operational basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $20.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S