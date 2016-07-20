版本:
BRIEF-Sack Lunch reports about $10 mln sales for 6 months

July 20 Sack Lunch Productions Inc

* Sack Lunch reports $10.015 million in system-wide sales for 6 months ended June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

