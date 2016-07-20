版本:
BRIEF-Middlefield Banc says Q2 earnings $0.94/share

July 20 Middlefield Banc Corp

* Middlefield Banc Corp reports 2016 first half financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Net interest income for 2016 Q2 was $6.3 million, compared to $6.1 million for Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

