BRIEF-Probe metals says sold certain properties in Casa-Cameron project

July 20 Probe Metals Inc

* Announces Sale Of Certain Properties In The Casa-Cameron project, Quebec

* In exchange for properties, GFK Resources will issue 3 million common shares of GFK Resources to company

* Co, GFK agreed to terminate option agreement pursuant to which GFK had right to earn 100 percent interest in Casa- Cameron project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

