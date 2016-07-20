版本:
BRIEF-Xtant Medical sees Q2 2016 revenue $21.45 mln-$21.65 mln

July 20 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Sees q2 core recurring revenue to increase 5.6% to 6.6% over same period last year

* Ebitda projected to be $300,000-$400,000 for q2 2016

* Announces second quarter 2016 revenue and ebitda

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $21.45 million to $21.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

