BRIEF-CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :
* Qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent
* Q2 revenue challenges included lower-than-anticipated bulk volumes, wildfires in Northern Alberta, strengthened Canadian dollar
* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.01, revenue view C$1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15; adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.05
* Q2 earnings per share C$2.15
* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to C$1.45 billion
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.