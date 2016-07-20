BRIEF-CP says Keith Creel to become president, CEO on July 1, 2017

July 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :

* Currently president and chief operating officer, Creel will become president and CEO on July 1, 2017

* CP reaches agreement with future CEO, Keith Creel; retains services of E. Hunter Harrison beyond retirement

* Has reached a three-year, post-retirement consulting agreement with Harrison

* Creel previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Canadian National Railway Company