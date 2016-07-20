BRIEF-Condor acquires new projects and expands Pucamayo Project

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Condor Resources Inc :
* Has decided to terminate their option to acquire an 85% interest in Condor De Oro project in Northern Peru
* Says successful on three of these applications with Peru government
* Says acquisition of three new projects named Humaya, Quilisane, and Huinac Punta
* Condor acquires new projects and expands the Pucamayo project
* Says applied to Peruvian government for award of mineral rights on five projects in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.