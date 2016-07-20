版本:
BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.66

July 20 Community Trust Bancorp Inc

* Community trust bancorp, inc. Reports earnings for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for quarter of $33.1 million was a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.4%, from prior year q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

