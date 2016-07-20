版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada closes bought deal offering

July 20 Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* Laurentian bank of canada announces closing of bought deal offering of subscription receipts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐