版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Lithium X gives Argentinian project update

July 20 Lithium X Energy Corp

* Says construction permits for pilot ponding facility anticipated within 60 days

* Lithium X provides Sal De Los Angeles operational update

* Says new resource estimate expected by August 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐