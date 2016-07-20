BRIEF-First Community Corp Q2 EPS $0.26

July 20 First Community Corp

* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend for Q2 of 2016

* Says net interest income was $6.7 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to Q1 net interest income of $6.3 million

* First Community Corporation announces record earnings, second quarter results and cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: