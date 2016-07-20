版本:
BRIEF-Dow and DuPont stockholders approve merger

July 20 Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow and DuPont stockholders approve merger

* Companies expect merger transaction to close in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

