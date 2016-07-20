版本:
BRIEF-Cardinal Financial Q2 share $0.42

July 20 Cardinal Financial Corp

* Cardinal announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased 9%, to $31.5 million from $28.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

