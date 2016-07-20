版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Realogy extends maturity of Term Loan B by two years

July 20 Realogy Holdings Corp :

* Realogy completes refinancing of Term Loan B and extends maturity date by two years

* Has completed refinancing of its Term Loan B and extended its maturity date by two years to 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

