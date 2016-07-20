版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-FCA names Mark Chernoby as new chief technical compliance officer

July 20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:

* FCA appoints chief technical compliance officer

* Names Mark Chernoby, as group's new chief technical compliance officer

* Newly created role will assume responsibility for overseeing all regulatory compliance programs in FCA's four operating regions

* Move is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

