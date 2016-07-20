版本:
BRIEF-Union Bankshares posts Q2 EPS of $0.48

July 20 Union Bankshares Inc :

* Union Bankshares announces second quarter ended June 30, 2016 earnings and quarterly dividend payment

* Qtrly net interest income increased $414 thousand, or 7.2 pct to $6.2 million

* Q2 shr $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

