BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5 pct to $0.505 per common unit

July 20 Phillips 66 Partners LP :

* Declared a second-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.505 per common unit

* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution

* Quarter's distribution represents an increase of 5 percent over previous quarterly distribution Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

