BRIEF-Oak Valley Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 20 Oak Valley Bancorp :

* Says net interest income was $8,106,000 for three months ended june 30, 2016, compared to $7,542,000 for prior quarter

* Oak valley bancorp reports 2nd quarter results and announces cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

