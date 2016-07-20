版本:
BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp qtrly EPS $0.55

July 20 Central Valley Community Bancorp

* Central Valley Community Bancorp reports earnings results for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, increased 11.36%, to $11.2 million for Q2 Source text for Eikon:

