2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-QCR Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 20 Qcr Holdings Inc. announces net income Of $6.7 million for the second quarter Of 2016 and net income Of $13.1 million year

* Says net interest income totaled $21.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

